A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,994 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $30,348.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,838 shares in the company, valued at $956,394.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Brian Becker sold 1,089 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $16,062.75.

On Thursday, May 26th, Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $105,000.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.92. A10 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $19.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.22.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A10 Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATEN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Featured Articles

