AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,179,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 15th total of 1,391,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,089.8 days.
AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $17.12 during trading on Thursday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.
About AB SKF (publ)
