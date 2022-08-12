AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Update

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,179,600 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the July 15th total of 1,391,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,089.8 days.

AB SKF (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SKUFF remained flat at $17.12 during trading on Thursday. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

About AB SKF (publ)

(Get Rating)

See Also

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.