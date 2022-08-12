abrdn’s (ABDN) Sell Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of abrdn (LON:ABDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on abrdn from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.24) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on abrdn from GBX 260 ($3.14) to GBX 195 ($2.36) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on abrdn from GBX 140 ($1.69) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.11) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, abrdn has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of GBX 179.29 ($2.17).
abrdn Trading Up 1.4 %
LON:ABDN opened at GBX 175.30 ($2.12) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.10. The company has a market capitalization of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 376.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 148.75 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 289.40 ($3.50).
abrdn Company Profile
abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.
