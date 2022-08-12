Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Upgraded by Cowen to Outperform

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Absci from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Absci presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

NASDAQ ABSI opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $444.75 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,633.14% and a negative return on equity of 36.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 223.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 277,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Absci during the 1st quarter worth $3,292,000. 40.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

