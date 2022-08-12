Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.56 EPS

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.56), Fidelity Earnings reports. Acacia Research had a net margin of 251.22% and a return on equity of 15.66%.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Shares of Acacia Research stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $224.47 million, a P/E ratio of -68.99 and a beta of 0.37. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 385,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 108,974 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,637,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 45,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acacia Research by 8.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,536,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 203,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

