Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of AKR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,263. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

