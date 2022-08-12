Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.
Accell Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGPF opened at $61.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $62.45. Accell Group has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $67.05.
Accell Group Company Profile
