Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Shares Gap Up to $11.73

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.73, but opened at $12.60. Accolade shares last traded at $12.33, with a volume of 4,875 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACCD. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Accolade from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.82.

The firm has a market cap of $875.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.33. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $42,952. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accolade by 171.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $99,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Accolade by 48.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the second quarter worth $114,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

