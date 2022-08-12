Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ARAY. B. Riley began coverage on Accuray in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Accuray from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Accuray from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Accuray Price Performance

Shares of ARAY opened at $2.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The stock has a market cap of $245.00 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Institutional Trading of Accuray

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Accuray by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 714,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 579,561 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Accuray by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,922,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 163,185 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accuray by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,385,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body, such as prostate, lung, brain, spine, liver, pancreas, and kidney.

