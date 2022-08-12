AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.28. 112,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

