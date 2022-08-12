Acoin (ACOIN) Price Up 22.7% This Week

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last week, Acoin has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. Acoin has a market capitalization of $9,703.24 and approximately $3.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin Profile

Acoin (ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acoin’s official website is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

