Acoin Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (ACOIN)

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Acoin has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Acoin has a market cap of $9,656.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of Acoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (CRYPTO:ACOIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Acoin’s total supply is 1,220,085 coins. The Reddit community for Acoin is /r/acoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Acoin is acoin.info. Acoin’s official Twitter account is @acointeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Acoin is an SHA-256 Bitcoin clone. The block reward varies with a block reward of 2-10x normal roughly every 1 in ten blocks. The block reward initially starts at 1 and reduces by 50% every 6 months. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Acoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

