Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.53 million for the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.29% and a negative net margin of 98.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

About Acorda Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACOR Get Rating ) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

