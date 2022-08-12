Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Financial Survey

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smartsheet and Activision Blizzard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $550.83 million 8.42 -$171.10 million ($1.61) -22.25 Activision Blizzard $8.80 billion 7.15 $2.70 billion $2.40 33.55

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Smartsheet. Smartsheet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -33.96% -36.73% -19.20% Activision Blizzard 24.57% 10.22% 7.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Smartsheet and Activision Blizzard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smartsheet and Activision Blizzard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 2 11 0 2.85 Activision Blizzard 0 16 9 0 2.36

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%. Activision Blizzard has a consensus price target of $94.73, indicating a potential upside of 17.66%. Given Smartsheet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Activision Blizzard on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates digital distribution of content, online social connectivity, and the creation of user-generated content. In addition, it operates esports leagues and offer digital advertising content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's key product franchises include Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Overwatch, Overwatch League, and Candy Crush. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.