ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.10 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 85,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,896. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. ACV Auctions has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at about $157,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

