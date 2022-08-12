Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADMP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,720. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,373 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 55,168 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.32% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.

