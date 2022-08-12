Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $45.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.71. Adient has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

