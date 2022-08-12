Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.90 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Adtalem Global Education updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-4.20 EPS.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATGE traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $36.57. The company had a trading volume of 17,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,141. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $40.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Krehbiel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $316,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.