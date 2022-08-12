Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah Sells 23,300 Shares of Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) Director Andy Mah sold 23,300 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$255,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 577,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,322,902.30.

Andy Mah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Andy Mah sold 51,700 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$566,166.70.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.57, for a total value of C$792,750.00.

Advantage Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Advantage Energy stock opened at C$11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.01. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.14 and a 1-year high of C$12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$302.68 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAV. Cormark lifted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. CIBC cut their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.81.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

