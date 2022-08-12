Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and traded as high as $1.54. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 109,518 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Adverum Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $146.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Activity at Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $50,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 21.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 65,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 15,908 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 426.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 158,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

Further Reading

