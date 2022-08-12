Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,950 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3,118.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 94.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Anna Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,928 shares in the company, valued at $13,158,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $104.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.74 and a 200 day moving average of $103.49. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $83.96 and a 52 week high of $124.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

