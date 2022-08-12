Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 10,351 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $12,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 280 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5 %

META stock opened at $177.49 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on META. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,246.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock worth $8,954,365. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

