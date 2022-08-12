Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 43,419 Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 668,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Utz Brands worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Utz Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,033,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,565 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,507,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,490 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the fourth quarter worth $9,954,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the first quarter worth $8,480,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Utz Brands by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,430,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after purchasing an additional 459,316 shares in the last quarter. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Cary Devore bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $50,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UTZ opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Utz Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

