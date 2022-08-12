Advisors Capital Management LLC Buys 6,039 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $6,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 2.6% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,874,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Whirlpool by 16.3% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 787,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,004,000 after purchasing an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

WHR opened at $166.76 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.56.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.74. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 22.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

