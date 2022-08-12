Advisors Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,333 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Main Street Capital worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 27,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

MAIN stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Main Street Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAIN. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

