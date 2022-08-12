Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut Aemetis to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aemetis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Aemetis to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis Stock Performance

AMTX opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.41. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aemetis will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Aemetis by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Aemetis by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.