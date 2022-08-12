Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $65.30 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,897,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 777,800 shares during the period. EQT accounts for about 1.7% of Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned approximately 0.51% of EQT worth $65,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter worth $3,540,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in EQT by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $45.16. 120,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,469,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.22. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $50.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.19.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EQT from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

