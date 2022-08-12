Aequim Alternative Investments LP Raises Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $345,031,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after purchasing an additional 319,849 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 203.0% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 324,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after purchasing an additional 217,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 394,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,954,000 after purchasing an additional 198,518 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global cut shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.68.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.2 %

BURL stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.47. 21,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $357.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.43.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.