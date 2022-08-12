AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AerCap Stock Performance

AerCap stock traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.89. The company had a trading volume of 15,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,096. AerCap has a one year low of $37.20 and a one year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerCap

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AER. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $887,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 10.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in AerCap during the first quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 1st quarter worth about $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About AerCap

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

