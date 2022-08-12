AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.3% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Up 2.7 %

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $19.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $748.49. The stock had a trading volume of 18,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,579. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $636.67 and its 200 day moving average is $684.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

