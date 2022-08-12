AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,951. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.21 and a one year high of $117.27.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

