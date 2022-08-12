AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Has $364,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Roku by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total value of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup lowered their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research downgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson cut Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.69.

Roku stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $82.77. 166,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,215,113. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -228.69 and a beta of 1.73. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.00 and a twelve month high of $375.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.34.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

