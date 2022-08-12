AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. 197,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,973,355. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
