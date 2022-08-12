AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Trims Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. cut its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in shares of Upstart by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 6.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 412,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,651,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,883 shares of company stock worth $1,306,959. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPST. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.59. 156,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,438,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $401.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.10.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.30 million. Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

