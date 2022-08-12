Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.99 EPS

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.70) by $0.99, Fidelity Earnings reports. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 599.24% and a negative net margin of 1,209.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.00) EPS.

Agile Therapeutics Price Performance

Agile Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 50,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,418,705. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.22. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agile Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) by 281.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 16.94% of Agile Therapeutics worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Agile Therapeutics

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group raised Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

