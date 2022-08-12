Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Agiliti also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.89-$0.94 EPS.

Agiliti Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE AGTI traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.30. 470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,632. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Agiliti has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $26.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Agiliti had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $273.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Agiliti’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $143,114.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Agiliti news, EVP Robert L. Creviston sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $635,517.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,275.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Leonard sold 7,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $143,114.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 927,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,670,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,081 shares of company stock worth $1,867,711 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Agiliti by 16.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after buying an additional 500,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agiliti by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,334,000 after acquiring an additional 42,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Agiliti by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Agiliti by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

