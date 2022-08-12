Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director John Mutch Sells 2,000 Shares

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $98,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,401.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AGYS opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 238.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.49 and a 52-week high of $59.34.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 468,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Agilysys by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 29,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilysys by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilysys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilysys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

