AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

AgroFresh Solutions ( NASDAQ:AGFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.06). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.53% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AgroFresh Solutions news, CEO Clinton A. Jr. Lewis bought 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $54,164.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,164.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGFS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AgroFresh Solutions by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $50,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in AgroFresh Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,959,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 2.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

