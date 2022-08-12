Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Airports of Thailand Public Stock Down 1.3 %

AIPUY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $21.51.

Get Airports of Thailand Public alerts:

About Airports of Thailand Public

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, managing, and operating international airports in Thailand. The company operates through Airport Management Business, Hotel Business, Ground Aviation Services, Security Business, and Project on Perishable Goods Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.