Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 64.3% from the July 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Airports of Thailand Public Stock Down 1.3 %
AIPUY opened at $20.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63. Airports of Thailand Public has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $21.51.
About Airports of Thailand Public
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Airports of Thailand Public (AIPUY)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Airports of Thailand Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airports of Thailand Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.