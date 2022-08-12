Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.19-$5.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.57 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.65 billion. Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.26 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM traded up $2.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,214,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,927. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33.

Institutional Trading of Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

