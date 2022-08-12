Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Maxim Group from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ALRM. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $90.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 90.75, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a current ratio of 6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Alarm.com news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $85,833.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alarm.com by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alarm.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,239 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alarm.com by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.