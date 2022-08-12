Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $117,750.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDXGet Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,098,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, August 8th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $702,280.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.
  • On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.
  • On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.99 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

