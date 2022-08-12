Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Major Shareholder Acquires $117,750.00 in Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,350,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,098,167.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 97,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, with a total value of $702,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 100,000 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $584,000.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 144,185 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25.

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Down 9.7 %

NASDAQ ALDX opened at $6.99 on Friday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aldeyra Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 24,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.