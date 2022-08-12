Aleph.im (ALEPH) Price Up 0% This Week

Aleph.im (ALEPH) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 12th. One Aleph.im coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aleph.im has a total market capitalization of $64.24 million and $353,005.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aleph.im has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,811.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003842 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004224 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00039108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00127522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00067527 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,076,229 coins. Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im. The official message board for Aleph.im is medium.com/aleph-im. Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im.

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aleph.im should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

