Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,584. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.33.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 45.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.