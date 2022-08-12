Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.53.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $94.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The firm has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10,206.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,828,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,740,000 after buying an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,129,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $490,520,000 after buying an additional 1,818,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.