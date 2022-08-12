Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down to $94.87

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.87, but opened at $91.78. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $93.61, with a volume of 194,597 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SouthState Corp raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.8% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

