Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given New $21.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALHC. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.20.

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $16.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $152,980.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,674,009 shares in the company, valued at $18,581,499.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $43,031.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177,387 shares in the company, valued at $14,140,417.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 13,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $152,980.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,674,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,581,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 272,667 shares of company stock worth $3,650,395. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,252 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

