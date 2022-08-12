Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR) Short Interest Up 324.3% in July

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 324.3% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Allarity Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Allarity Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

ALLR stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Allarity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allarity Therapeutics

Allarity Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allarity Therapeutics will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allarity Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 114,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Allarity Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allarity Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology therapeutics using drug-specific companion diagnostics generated by its drug response predictor technology. Its drug candidates include Stenoparib, a poly-ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for ovarian cancer; Dovitinib, a pan- tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma; IXEMPRA, a microtubule inhibitor for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; LiPlaCis, a liposomal formulation of cisplatin, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer; and 2X-111, a liposomal formulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for metastatic breast cancer and glioblastoma multiforme.

