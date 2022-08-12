Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Benchmark

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Benchmark from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. B. Riley downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

AOSL opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $69.99.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:AOSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $51,294.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,227 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,047,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,870,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,252,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,460,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,842,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 26.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,140,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after buying an additional 238,856 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,596,000 after buying an additional 375,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

