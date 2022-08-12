Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 58.28%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

AOSL traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. 4,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,504. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.60. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $69.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $57,546.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,193. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,973 shares of company stock valued at $180,227. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $221,000. 60.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

